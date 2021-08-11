Cancel
Presidential Election

President Biden meets with governors, mayors, and state and local officials to discuss infrastructure plan

By The Journal Editorial Report
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden meets with governors, mayors, and state and local officials to discuss infrastructure plan.

Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Afghan refugees, state and local officials urge Biden administration to move faster to bring refugees into U.S. and Connecticut

Hewad Hemat, an Afghan interpreter, remembers helping American troops in Afghanistan, with the hopes of winning his home land back, before he fled the country in 2014. Hemat first worked as an interpreter, then an operations manager for a radio project which was a program to build trust between Afghans and educate the local population. He went on to work as a program manager that hired ...
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Senate approves Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday approved an expansive bill to rebuild the nation’s aging roads and bridges, with $8.3 billion specifically targeted to water infrastructure projects in the West and billions more to fund national projects to mitigate the impact of wildfires. After months of negotiation between President Biden,...
Cherokee, OKKFOR

Cherokee Nation chief discusses need for rural broadband connectivity during virtual meeting with President Biden, governors and state leaders

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. spoke with President Joe Biden and leaders from throughout the nation Wednesday, expressing his excitement that the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will lead to greater broadband connectivity in rural areas. The White House virtual meeting included governors,...
ElectionsWashington Post

Biden should defend local officials against tyrannical GOP governors

The Republican Party used to hold fast to the mantra that the government closest to the people governs best. It also used to support latitude among local governments to improvise as “laboratories of democracy” on everything from school curriculum to zoning and policing, under the assumption that lower levels of government are more responsive to voters.
U.S. PoliticsMiami Herald

Biden administration blitzes Georgia to sell infrastructure plan

ATLANTA — The nation’s top transportation official rolled into Atlanta’s suburbs on Friday to promote the bipartisan infrastructure plan as part of an intense White House effort to sell Georgians on the $1 trillion overhaul. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s visit to Peachtree Corners and Doraville came as the U.S. Senate...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

‘The Biden plan is working,’ president proclaims

President Biden said a rosy jobs report Friday proves his recovery plan is working, but a fast-moving strain of the coronavirus poses a threat that must be overcome with broader vaccination. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the U.S. added 943,000 jobs in July, beating forecasts, and the unemployment rate...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Mayor Jones Responds To President Biden's Renewal Of Eviction Moratorium

ST. LOUIS - The following is a statement from Mayor Tishaura O. Jones regarding the reinstatement of the federal eviction moratorium following Congresswoman Cori Bush’s direct action on the Capitol steps. Mayor Jones called for a reinstatement of the moratorium and voiced her support for the congresswoman’s efforts this morning: “The people of the St. Louis region elected Congresswoman Cori Bush to represent their best interests in Congress, and she has demonstrated the power Continue Reading
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

White House sends memo to Democrats touting polling on infrastructure deal

The White House on Monday sent polling data to congressional Democrats touting the popularity of the bipartisan infrastructure deal, according to a memo obtained by The Hill. Mike Donilon , senior advisor to the president, sent the memo to Capitol Hill on Monday evening about new polls that “reaffirm that voters want bipartisan infrastructure deal and President Biden has united the Democratic party,” he said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Sen. Scott: It’s Time To Consider The 25th Amendment And Investigate Biden’s Actions

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott seems ready to go where Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wanted to tread not long ago – and perhaps significantly further. Pelosi raised eyebrows among the political class a month before the election when she trotted out a bill to create a special panel that would help the Cabinet and Congress determine if the 25th Amendment should be invoked.

