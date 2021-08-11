Cancel
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Rallies Above $0.90

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ripple price prediction reveals XRP rising with a gain of 3.41% over the past 24 hours as it rises above the $0.90 level. XRP/USD is currently holding strong above $0.85 as this level has been supporting the market since a few days ago. Moreover, it could be possible that the more the resistance level of $0.90 is tested, the more it is likely to break higher. On the other hand, if the Ripple price crosses below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages, traders could expect the market price to break beneath and this may likely hit the critical support levels of $0.75, $0.70, and $0.65.

