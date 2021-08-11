Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakmont, PA

Oakmont Country Club Named Second U.S. Open Anchor Course

By Kevin Reid
Posted by 
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lf9kc_0bOkPXaY00
Dustin Johnson walks off the 18th hole tee box as fans watch from the grandstands during the final round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont CC on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Penn. (Photo by Keyur Khamar / PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

The USGA announced today that Oakmont Country Club has been named its second “anchor” course for the U.S. Open in a Wednesday press statement that also included bringing nine U.S. Opens (for men and women) to the state of Pennsylvania.

Four of the U.S. Opens (two men, two women) will be at Merion, which will host the 2030 and 2050 editions. Merion is the site of the iconic photo of Ben Hogan hitting 1-iron into the 18th green.

Merion also will host the U.S. Women’s Open for the first time, in 2034 and 2046.

The USGA is moving toward a rotation of host venues every five to six years, similar to the British Open, although it will include courses that are not part of the rota such as Merion.

Pinehurst No. 2 was selected as the first anchor site last year when the USGA announced it was to moving its testing center and museum to the North Carolina Sandhills region.

Other anchor sites are rumored to be Pebble Beach, Shinnecock Hills and Winged Foot.

Oakmont will host its 10th U.S. Open in 2025 and further editions in 2034, 2042 and 2049. It last hosted the U.S. Open in 2016, won by Dustin Johnson.

Comments / 0

Pro Golf Weekly

Pro Golf Weekly

141
Followers
156
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakmont, PA
Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Oakmont, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Open#British Open#Pinehurst#The U S Women S Open
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

Kevin Kisner Eyes Ticket to East Lake For Tour Success in 2022

On Sunday in Greensboro (NC), Kevin Kisner breathed life into his underwhelming season by winning the Wyndham Championship. The 37-year-old Kisner went low on the weekend and then won an epic six-man playoff with a birdie on the second overtime hole. He did well to even reach that second playoff hole, as he botched his approach on the first extra hole, but got up-and-down, nearly holing an immaculate pitch.
GolfPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

AIG Women’s Open Primer: History, TV, Field, Odds

The 2021 LPGA Tour major season ends this week at the iconic Carnoustie Golf Links with the 2021 AIG Women’s Open. A field of 144 world-class golfers will take to the famed links, located at the mouth of the Barry Burn on the coast of the North Sea, and attempt to hoist the season’s final major trophy.
GolfPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

4 Fantastic Golf Getaways For the Bucket List

There’s still plenty of time remaining in August’s National Golf Month (and beyond) to take in some of the world’s more desired golf destinations. Here’s a look a few of my favorites, and what they have to offer:. Sand Valley Resort. Sand Valley is sprawling resort destination with farm-to-table culinary...
GolfPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

Justin Rose Named 2021 Payne Stewart Award Winner

The PGA Tour has named Justin Rose the recipient of the 2021 Payne Stewart Award, one of the tour’s foremost accolades which “recognizes character, sportsmanship and a commitment to charity.”. The annual award is named in honor of the three-time major champion who tragically died in a private plane accident...
GolfPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

Watch Grant Forrest Stripe Driver Off the Deck at St Andrews

Amid wicked windy condition in St Andrews, Scotland at the famed Fairmont layout, Grant Forrest fired a 9-under 62 to secure a share of the 54-hole lead at the Hero Open. The Scotland native made bogey on the very first hole, but was then lights-out the rest of the way, dropping 11 birdies, highlighted by six straight on Nos. 6-11 and then three more on his final four holes.
GolfPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

Huge Changes For PGA Tour 2021-22 Season (Full Schedule Released)

The PGA Tour and European Tour unveiled new details around their Strategic Alliance, with the U.S. based tour releasing its 2021-22 season schedule. Scottish Open, played the week before the Open Championship, will now be co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and European Tour, and sponsored by Genesis (Genesis Scottish Open).
Reno, NVPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

2021 Barracuda Championship Power Rankings

The PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship, the annual alternate event opposite the WGC FedEx St Jude, will be contested in California at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course for the second consecutive edition. Situated about 20 miles west from its former home at Montrêux Golf & Country Club in Reno, Nevada,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy