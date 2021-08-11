Oakmont Country Club Named Second U.S. Open Anchor Course

Dustin Johnson walks off the 18th hole tee box as fans watch from the grandstands during the final round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont CC on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Penn. (Photo by Keyur Khamar / PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

The USGA announced today that Oakmont Country Club has been named its second “anchor” course for the U.S. Open in a Wednesday press statement that also included bringing nine U.S. Opens (for men and women) to the state of Pennsylvania.

Four of the U.S. Opens (two men, two women) will be at Merion, which will host the 2030 and 2050 editions. Merion is the site of the iconic photo of Ben Hogan hitting 1-iron into the 18th green.

Merion also will host the U.S. Women’s Open for the first time, in 2034 and 2046.

The USGA is moving toward a rotation of host venues every five to six years, similar to the British Open, although it will include courses that are not part of the rota such as Merion.

Pinehurst No. 2 was selected as the first anchor site last year when the USGA announced it was to moving its testing center and museum to the North Carolina Sandhills region.

Other anchor sites are rumored to be Pebble Beach, Shinnecock Hills and Winged Foot.

Oakmont will host its 10th U.S. Open in 2025 and further editions in 2034, 2042 and 2049. It last hosted the U.S. Open in 2016, won by Dustin Johnson.