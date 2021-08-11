City of Detroit unveils $2 million renovation of O'Hair Park
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan was on-hand Wednesday as officials unveiled the newly renovated O’Hair Park, complete with basketball courts, soccer fields and picnic areas.www.audacy.com
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan was on-hand Wednesday as officials unveiled the newly renovated O’Hair Park, complete with basketball courts, soccer fields and picnic areas.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio
Comments / 1