Detroit, MI

City of Detroit unveils $2 million renovation of O'Hair Park

By Kyle Beery
WWJ News Radio
 7 days ago
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan was on-hand Wednesday as officials unveiled the newly renovated O’Hair Park, complete with basketball courts, soccer fields and picnic areas.

