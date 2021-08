SANTIAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Two unions at Codelco’s Andina mine in Chile said on Wednesday they had rejected the latest contract offer from the state-owned miner following a 5-day period of government-mediated talks.

The Andina mine, not far from Chile’s capital of Santiago, produced 184,000 tonnes of copper in 2020. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Dave Sherwood)