Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broward County, FL

BSO Deputy Willard Miller Fired After Video Shows Him Slamming Girl To The Ground

By CBSMiami.com Team
Posted by 
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LV8yP_0bOkNvMc00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the firing of a school resource deputy who was caught on surveillance video grabbing a girl by the neck and slamming her to the ground inside an office back in 2019.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony released a statement on the termination of former BSO deputy Willard Miller, 38.

“For more than two and half years, my administration and I have deliberately focused on establishing a high organizational expectation of professionalism, performance and a firm culture of accountability.”

“Effective Aug. 11, former Deputy Willard Miller is terminated from employment with the Broward Sheriff’s Office for his egregious lack of control, discipline and numerous policy violations. His action and behavior are not reflective of the great work and self-discipline frequently displayed by the overwhelming majority of my deputies.”

“I’ve personally committed to this community that there will be a zero-tolerance policy against such abuse of powers, and my commitment is unwavering,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. on September 25 of 2019, at Cross Creek School, located in the 1000 block of N.W. 31st Ave. in Pompano Beach.

Miller was subsequently arrested and charged in the case.

Comments / 20

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Broward County, FL
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbsmiami#Broward Sheriff#Cross Creek School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

SWAT Called Out After Barricaded Man Armed With Rocks, Shovel & Ax Started Throwing Things At Police

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale man was taken in custody Tuesday after barricading himself in a room and throwing things at police. It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 200 block of NW 8 Avenue. Police said this began when they got a call about a disturbance between two roommates. When officers tried to contact one of them, he armed himself with rocks, a shovel and an ax. The man then started throwing things at police. The SWAT team had to be called out. Eventually, the man was taken into custody.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

As Many As 4 South Florida Law Enforcement Officers Die Of COVID-19 In Last Several Days, According To Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As many as four South Florida police officers succumbed to COVID-19 over the weekend, according to City of Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo. Following a promotion ceremony on Monday, Chief Acevedo spoke to reporters about the increasing number of COVID cases in South Florida when he mentioned the deaths. “Just this past weekend, I think we had at least around four officers in the greater South Florida area that have died from COVID. So I’m praying for them and their families and hope that some good will come out of those losses,” said the chief. Jennifer Sepot (Courtesy of the...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami PD Needs Help Locating 12-Year-Old Luisa Fernanda

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 12-year-old Luisa Fernanda. Luisa was reported missing Tuesday from the 300 block of NE 58 Street. She was last seen wearing a white Rugrats sweater with jean shorts. The 12-year-old stands 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300.
Dania Beach, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized, Including Child, After Car Slams Into Pole, Catches Fire In Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – One person was killed and two others were injured following a nasty crash in Dania Beach on Monday. It happened before noon in the 2200 block of Griffin Road. According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, a vehicle with three people inside, hit a pole and caught on fire. One person inside the car pronounced dead at the scene. Two others, a 28-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl, were transported as trauma alerts to Broward General Hospital. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said both suffered fractures and burns. The identity of the person who died will be released by BSO. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Arrest Made After Truck Used To Collect Money From Businesses Burglarized

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was arrested after an unmarked truck used to collect money from businesses was burglarized. It happened Monday in the area of NW 79 Street and NW 25 Avenue. When an employee of the collection company came out of a business, he saw a black SUV parked next to his unmarked truck and two people removing bags of money from it. When one of the people spotted the employee, they got in the SUV and sped off. Miami-Dade police said the armed employee fired on the vehicle. Police quickly established a perimeter and were able to take one of the suspects into custody. The search continues for the second person. There were no reports of any injuries.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Person Killed In West Park Hit And Run

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly hit and run in West Park. Investigators said a person may have been lying in the road in the 2000 block of SW 42nd Avenue when they were run over by a vehicle. That person was pronounced dead on the scene. Sheriff’s investigators said they are looking for a newer model Mercedes Benz with front-end damage on the passenger side.

Comments / 20

Community Policy