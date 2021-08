LOMITA (CBSLA) – Sheriff’s detectives arrested a man in his 60s for allegedly killing an 18-year-old male that lived in his apartment building in Lomita Sunday. Sheriff’s detectives are seeking a person suspected of shooting another man to death Sunday in Lomita. (CBSLA) The shooting in the 25400 block of Oak Street was reported at 4:16 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Ortiz. A 911 call directed officers to an apartment where the body of the 18-year-old was found. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Detectives learned that the two building residents got into an argument, Ortiz said, adding that the older man, whose identity is being withheld, was arrested and a firearm was recovered at the scene. Further details were not immediately available. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)