Stow's Jillian Martin, 17, becomes youngest woman to win pro bowling event
Stow native Jillian Martin put her name in the Professional Women's Bowling Association record books Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Martin, 17, became the youngest woman to ever win a PWBA event, topping England's Verity Crawley in the title match of the 2021 PWBA BowlTV Classic. Martin, a Junior Team USA member, defeated Crawley 221-188 to win the $10,000 top prize and her place in bowling history.www.timesreporter.com
