San Francisco, CA

San Francisco police respond to report of armed person on Treasure Island

ABC7 News Bay Area
 6 days ago

San Francisco police responded to a report of an active shooter on Treasure Island Wednesday morning, but say no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

According to police, officers arrived on scene just after 11:20 a.m. to the 300 block of Avenue H.

"At this time we have not confirmed an active shooter incident or located any victims," a police spokesman told ABC7.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management says drivers in the area should find an alternate route and expect delays due to the police activity.

Officials urge residents to avoid the area near 4th Street and Avenue H.

Police were conducting an unrelated active shooter drill in the city's Sunset District, which caused confusion, officials said.

This developing, check back for updates

