Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Report details how Utah can better serve homeless population

By April Baker
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25H4gF_0bOkMUpk00

A new report from a Utah group is examining how the state can better serve the homeless population.

Salt Lake County is currently where half the state’s homeless population can be found.

"You’re seeing more people that are downtown, sleeping in a tent beside a road somewhere and you’re seeing these little encampments," said Shawn Teigen, research director for the Utah Foundation.

Teigen, along with others, are concerned that rising housing prices, combined with the pandemic, could make the problem worse over time. That's why the independent research group generated the report based on responses from area homeless service providers.

The project compiled a list of unmet needs in the community.

The top need: More housing options that include transitional and long term housing.

Employment services are also a concern, along with general services such as transportation and child care.

Teigen adds it would make sense if the county focused on people who are on the brink of homelessness — especially since the state and nationare still in the middle of a pandemic.

"Maybe we have to look a little bit earlier at the system and see if we can keep people from getting to that point so that we are not having people needlessly suffer,” he said.

Despite identifying improvements they’d like to see, homeless service providers say there’s still a gap in their understanding of the growing unsheltered populations and those in encampments.

Teigen doesn't rule out producing another report that would focus on getting responses from the homeless population directly — to learn more about their needs.

Comments / 1

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake County, UT
Government
Salt Lake County, UT
Society
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Transitional Housing#Housing Prices#The Utah Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Layton, UTStandard-Examiner

A Layton-area mobile home park begins clearing out residents, raising fears among some of a homeless winter

Editor's note: The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with the Standard-Examiner and The Salt Lake Tribune. Layton — After receiving notices to vacate their homes by the end of this year, more than a dozen cash-strapped residents of the Cedarwood Mobile Home Park face an uncertain future and some fear being thrown into homelessness in the cold of winter.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

New census numbers are staggering. We know Utah is growing. See by how much and where.

Utah is in the middle of a historic population boom, and new census numbers released Thursday make it clear no state is transforming at a faster clip. Its nation-leading population spurt has spurred an impressive rise in new housing. Utah remains the nation’s youngest state and yet it saw the fastest growth in residents 18 and older. Its population is diversifying, particularly in metro areas where the state saw a jump in its Hispanic population.
Salt Lake City, UTkslnewsradio.com

Memorial service for over 150 homeless people held in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A memorial service for over 150 homeless people was held Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. The We Are All One memorial was an idea of Chaplain Shantel McBride. She said it came to her after seeing the unclaimed cremated remains of 159 people who died on the streets. These deaths happened in Salt Lake City between 2018 and 2020.
Spartanburg, SCwspa.com

Advocates share resources as homeless population grows in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The homeless population in Spartanburg is on the rise, but several community members are working hard to change that. “I’ve been in that place where I didn’t want to live another day. I know people go through that,” Lonnie Anderson said. “I’ve been in that place where I would just want to crawl in a hole and die somewhere.”
San Francisco, CASFist

SF Plans to Buy Four More Hotels to Shelter Homeless Population

Four hotels and a total of 368 units will be opened as permanent housing for the unsheltered population, as that sweet Prop. C “homeless tax” money starts rolling in. The shelter-in place hotel program has been a terrific success, both effective and popular with voters, but was never meant as a permanent solution. After all, we expect tourism to return, and ideally, hotels should be hotels and we should have more supportive housing.
Palmdale, CAAntelope Valley Press

Project could help homeless population

Some help may be on the way for veterans and other people who are homeless. In the Wednesday edition of the Antelope Valley Press, Allison Gatlin reported on a proposed housing project that would bring 57 units to the northeast corner of Avenue R and 30th Street East in Palmdale.
Peoria, ILhoiabc.com

Agency works to vaccinate area homeless population

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Part of the effort to vaccinate the public against COVID-19 includes making sure homeless people get the vaccine. Peoria's Heartland Health Services is deploying "pandemic navigators" to local shelters. These navigators can help people schedule appointments to be vaccinated, or tested for the virus, along with the promise of care at no cost.
Portland, ORstateofreform.com

Denver’s homeless population is particularly vulnerable to extreme heat

In recent weeks, the city of Denver has consistently experienced temperatures over 100 degrees as part of this summer’s record-breaking heat waves. For the city’s homeless population, this extreme heat is life-threatening, according to a recent article from the Colorado Health Institute (CHI). As the country’s third most intense “urban...
HomelessDaily Triplicate

How to Avoid a Looming Homelessness Crisis

Homelessness is a growing problem in virtually every state. Nowhere is it more pressing than in California, which in the past three years spent more than $13 billion, roughly $30,000 annually for each homeless person, to address it. Tragically, its “housing first” approach is a colossal failure. Overall, says the state auditor’s office, California’s homelessness programs are disjointed and poorly managed.
San Clemente, CAsanclementetimes.com

City Council Corner: Here’s How We Can End Homelessness in San Clemente

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Rapid City, SDKEVN

Hot weather leaves Rapid City’s homeless population in need of water

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Hot weather can put a strain on the homeless population, and also organizations that help them stay cool when the temperatures rise. The Hope Center helps Rapid City’s homeless population by providing them a place to come during the day to get a snack and some water. The Executive Director of the Hope Center, Melanie Timm says they usually give out between 500 to 600 bottles of water a day. But when temperatures climb in the summer, so does the number of waters they give out, Timms says on a 100 degree day they could distribute up to 800 bottles of water.

Comments / 1

Community Policy