Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah reports 1,000+ new COVID cases Wednesday; 7 new deaths

By Jack Helean
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLEhu_0bOkMS4I00

The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,114 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the day before. Eight more people have died from the virus in Utah.

Additionally, 6,823 vaccine doses have been administered and 7,532 people have been tested since yesterday.

READ: University of Utah asks students to get vaccinated, wear masks during fall semester

READ: Salt Lake Co. Council to vote on mask mandate for school children under 12

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 812 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.8%.

The health department reported there are 389 people in Utah currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That's nine more than yesterday.

There have been seven new COVID-19 deaths since Tuesday:

1. Male, between 25-44, Salt County resident, hospitalized at time of death

2. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

3. Male, between 65-84, Beaver County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

4. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

5. Male, between 65-84, Emery County resident, hospitalized at time of death

6. Male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

7. Female, between 25-44, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Comments / 0

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Salt Lake County, UT
Government
Salt Lake County, UT
Coronavirus
Local
Utah Health
Salt Lake County, UT
Health
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#School Children#Covid#University Of Utah#Salt Lake Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy