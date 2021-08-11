Cancel
Obituaries

Gregory Hatt

By Harbor Light News Staff
Gregory John Hatt, 69, passed away at his home in CrossVillage. Gregory, who resided by himself, had been in slow physical decline for a period of time. Born in Detroit, Michigan, and raised In Hillsdale, Michigan, Gregory was a graduate of Michigan Technological University. He was a registered civil engineer and land surveyor. His career was spent specializing in marine construction, working on major projects on the Ohio River, Caribbean, and Great lakes. Upon retirement, Gregory moved to the Cross Village area, where he enjoyed a peaceful, solitary life.

