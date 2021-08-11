Gregory Hatt

ELK CITY, OK – Pastor Gregory Alan Newton, 59, seven months and seven months old, left this world behind to spend eternity with Jesus on Aug. 7, 2021 in Oklahoma City, OK. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13 at Gateway Church in Elk City, OK with Pastor Roger Reston, Pastor Berry Tilley, the Rev. Dennis Reeves, Evangelist Hansie Steyn and Evangelist Doctor Mike Smalley officiating. Interment will follow at Lone Wolf Cemetery in Lone Wolf, OK with Shannon Hall, Evangelist Doug Eccles and Evangelist Damon Grove officiating. Viewing will be available from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. with a family visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 12 at Gateway Church located at 4227 W 3rd St in Elk City.