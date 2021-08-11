Cancel
Harbor Springs, MI

Georgia Pierpont

By Harbor Light News Staff
 8 days ago

Georgia Simmons Pierpont, Georgie, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, cookie baker, bourbon drinker, Red Sox fan, world traveler, gardener, bridge genius, Jeopardy contestant, feminist, world traveler, ocean swimmer, golfer, died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family at her daughter Val’s house in Cumbria, England on May 31, 2021. Born August 30, 1918 in Harbor Springs to George and Virginia Simmons of St. Louis, Missouri, she grew up in New York and St. Louis. After graduating from Mary Institute, Georgie traveled through Europe for six months and returned to Missouri and met the love of her life, Harlan T. Pierpont, from Worcester, Massachusetts. They married in 1939 and spent the first ten years of their marriage in Winnetka, Illinois, and Flint, Michigan. They returned to Worcester where they raised their family, and later retired to Duxbury, Massachusetts and Vero Beach, Florida.

