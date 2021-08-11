Double murder suspect says male victim attacked her with knife

James Samuel Bell and Mary Riach lived at 17-B Alden Ave. in Enfield in a second-floor apartment in this multi-family home. On Sunday evening, police found that Bell and Riach had been attacked in their home; Bell was pronounced dead at the scene while Riach died at the hospital. Both suffered from stab wounds, and Riach's 22-year-old granddaughter, Harlee Swols, who was found in the apartment, was taken into custody on a charge of violation of a court protective order, police said. Police plan to file more charges against her.. (Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer)

The Enfield woman found Sunday by police in a local apartment with her dying grandmother and the grandmother’s already-dead boyfriend told police that the boyfriend had come at her with a knife, but she gave at best a fragmentary account of the incident.

That’s according to an affidavit by Enfield police Detective Ryan Wesche that was made public today after the woman, Harlee Swols, 22, who most recently lived at 25 Booth Road, was charged with two counts of murder in the killings.

Slashed and stabbed to death in the incident early Sunday evening were Swols’ grandmother, Maryrose Riach, 72, and her boyfriend, James Samuel Bell, 63, who lived together in the apartment at 17-B Alden Ave. where they were fatally injured.

When a judge approved the murder charges, Swols’ bond was increased by $2 million from the $1 million that had been set Monday, when the only charge she was facing in the incident was violating a family violence protective order. She has been held since Monday on the $1 million bond.

Swols was to appear today in Hartford Superior Court before a judge who could change her bond further.

Wesche’s affidavit details Swols’ account of the incident, which includes the following:

Swols said she had gone to her grandmother’s apartment to pick up some belongings, but then “things got out of hand.”

Although she had said early in the police interview that she wasn’t on medication, hadn’t been drinking or taking drugs, and had no trouble remembering recent events, she repeatedly said that she didn’t know or couldn’t remember how things had gotten out of hand,

When she arrived at the apartment in a ride-sharing service’s car that had picked her up at her job, Swols acknowledged, Riach and Bell were alive and uninjured. She also acknowledged that no one had entered or left the apartment before police arrived.

‘It wasn’t good’

“She stated there was an argument and ‘it wasn’t good,’ but she stated she did not remember what wasn’t good,” the detective wrote. “She stated it ‘escalated so quickly’ however when questioned further she could not explain how it escalated.”

Swols said she had a black knife from the house that she had picked up, the detective continued. When another detective asked where the knife was, Swols said she guessed it had been in Bell’s pocket when she arrived.

After Bell came at her with the knife, Swols told police, she tried to push him, but it didn’t work. She said she got hold of the knife at some point and, when asked what happened next said, “not good things, clearly,” according to Wesche. She added that she didn’t want to say what happened when she got the knife because it was “not good.”

Going back over the incident, Swols said she had been in the bedroom with Riach and Bell when she pushed Bell. She said she picked up the knife and hurt someone with it, according to Wesche.

Asked who she hurt, she declined to elaborate, then requested a lawyer, the detective added. Police are required to stop questioning a suspect who requests a lawyer, and Wesche’s affidavit recounts no further dialogue other than about where Swols lived.

Autopsies of both victims concluded that they had suffered multiple “sharp-force” injuries.

Throats slashed

Riach, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield before she was pronounced dead, had a large cut across the base of her throat, extending from ear to ear, the detective reported.

An autopsy on Riach’s body at the Westfield, Massachusetts branch of that state’s medical examiner’s office identified a total of 22 sharp force injuries. A police officer who attended the autopsy reported that Riach’s “right jugular artery had been severed,” according to Wesche.

Bell was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel while still in the Alden Avenue apartment, so his autopsy was conducted at the Connecticut medical examiner’s office in Farmington. Police at the scene had found a large cut “from one side of his neck to the other and across the area of the artery,” Wesche reported.

An initial autopsy report identified about 30 stab wounds and about 12 more superficial wounds spread across his body, the detective wrote. The injuries included what appeared to be defensive wounds to his hands and forearms.

An officer at the scene noted that Swols’ hands were wounded and covered in blood. She was wearing blue jeans that had tears on the rear and all over the legs, and she was soaked in water and blood, police have said. The ride sharing driver who brought her to the area told police that none of her clothing appeared to be ripped or damaged as she walked up the stairs to the second-floor apartment, adding that she was dry at that time.

The driver also said Swols had no bags with her — just her cellphone.

Both the ride-sharing driver and a downstairs neighbor reported hearing a woman yelling for help from the apartment in addition to banging and crashing sounds.

Swols had been arrested just over a month before the incident based on accusations that she had assaulted Bell much less severely. A court order issued after that arrest prohibited her from being in contact with him or at the apartment.