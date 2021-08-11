At the Movies

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. This heart-pumping concert experience feels like it was made especially for the group's most loyal fans. Those seeking an in-depth look at the band's five-year journey may instead want to watch their documentary Blackpink: Light up the Sky. But those who haven't been able to attend any of Blackpink's live performances will appreciate the opportunity to see exactly what they're like from the best seats in the house. And Blackpink: The Movie does include some behind-the-scenes videos from the group's 2019 world tour and their virtual concert Blackpink: The Show. Each group member also gets a small vignette in which they describe what it's been like to be a part of this band over the last five years. The vignettes are cut as short art films showing each member's individual style and personality.