Spotsylvania County, VA

Man pleads guilty in Spotsylvania road-rage incident

By Keith Epps
Free Lance-Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who fired shots during a January traffic altercation in Spotsylvania County early this year pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted malicious wounding. Charles Patrick Krieter, 32, of Spotsylvania, entered the plea just before a jury trial was scheduled to start in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. A related firearms charge was dropped as part of an agreement worked out by prosecutor Kelly Green and defense attorney Jason Pelt.

