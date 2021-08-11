Man pleads guilty in Spotsylvania road-rage incident
A man who fired shots during a January traffic altercation in Spotsylvania County early this year pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted malicious wounding. Charles Patrick Krieter, 32, of Spotsylvania, entered the plea just before a jury trial was scheduled to start in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. A related firearms charge was dropped as part of an agreement worked out by prosecutor Kelly Green and defense attorney Jason Pelt.fredericksburg.com
Comments / 4