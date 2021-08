For quite some time, multiple rumors have claimed that Rockstar is looking to remaster classic Grand Theft Auto titles and re-release them on modern platforms. Thus far, those rumors haven’t materialized into any confirmation from Rockstar, but according to a new report today, that confirmation may not be very far off. If you were a fan of GTA games like Grand Theft Auto 3, GTA: Vice City, or GTA: San Andreas back in the day, then it might not be long before you’re able to play them with a fresh coat of paint.