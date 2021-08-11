Flood Advisory issued for Menominee, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Menominee; Shawano THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARATHON, MENOMINEE AND SHAWANO COUNTIES At 409 PM CDT, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms has created areas of flooding. While most of the rain has ended, urban and small stream flooding could continue due to runoff. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wausau, Shawano, Marshfield, Weston, Rib Mountain, Mosinee, Pulaski, Abbotsford, Spencer, Bevent, Wittenberg, Neopit, Big Smokey Falls, Keshena, Legend Lake, South Branch, Navarino Wildlife Area, Rothschild, Schofield and Knowlton. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible southern Marathon County. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.