Niagara University women’s basketball head coach Jada Pierce has announced the addition of Megan Cunningham as Director of Basketball Operations for the program. “We are thrilled to welcome Megan to our staff,” Pierce said. “I’ve known Megan for a few years and have followed her coaching career closely. She has made an impact at each program she has been a part of and we know she will do the same for us. We know our young women will benefit greatly from her energy and positivity. Megan’s character, hard work, and attention to detail speak for themselves. Her values align with our University and Women’s Basketball program.