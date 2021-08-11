"Please Don't Place Him Here"

Mary Anne Cassin’s Aug. 10 letter (“Support National Popular Vote law”) is so egregious I have to respond. People can feel any way they want about the issue, but making false claims is just dishonest. Oregon voters have more political power now than we would under the proposed change. This is a function of the Electoral College providing more power to smaller states and less to more populated states. The winners under the new system would be California, Texas, New York, Illinois and Florida. If anyone thinks we need to give more power to California, they should vote for the change. The new system would lead to more recounts, not less. If a candidate loses Oregon by a significant amount, there is no reason to contest the count here. Under the proposed system, instead of recounts in battleground states, there would be recounts in every state, as a single vote gained in Oregon has the same value as a vote gained in Pennsylvania.