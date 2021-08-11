Collabra Technology Hires Industry Veteran Russ Cofano as CEO

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Specific Diagnostics today announced the appointment of Johnny Ek as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Ek is an industry veteran with over 20 years in public and private corporate financial leadership. Mr. Ek had served since 2019 as the Chief Financial Officer of public company GenMark, overseeing its rapid growth to $200M in annual sales, and the process that led to its purchase by Roche Diagnostics for $1.8B in Q2 of this year. Mr. Ek had previously served as GenMark’s VP of Finance and Controller since November 2013. Prior to joining GenMark, Mr. Ek was Vice President and International Controller at Affymetrix and Corporate Controller at eBioscience prior to its sale to Affy. He began his career as a CPA at Ernst and Young, in the audit and advisory practice where he supported the successful initial public offerings of several San Diego life science firms.