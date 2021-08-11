Cancel
Collabra Technology Hires Industry Veteran Russ Cofano as CEO

MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cofano brings decades of industry experience to lead the real estate technology company’s growth. Collabra Technology, Inc., a leading provider of digital marketing and collaboration solutions for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the hiring of Russ Cofano as the company’s new president and CEO, following the retirement of co-founder and CEO Janet Case. Cofano also joins the company’s board. Cofano assumed his new role on August 9, 2021.

