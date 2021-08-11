Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Chloe Bennet

primetimer.com
 7 days ago

Showing 1 - 6 of 6 articles tagged "Chloe Bennet" Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has outlasted all other Marvel shows by constantly reinventing itself. The Marvel series kicked off its seventh and final season on Wednesday as a period drama set in 1930s New... Posted Tuesday 10/16/18 at 9:10PM EDT. Chloe...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Bennet
Person
Logan Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Period Drama#Agents Of S H I E L D#Hollywood#The Marvel Agents Of S#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesgeekculture.co

Chloe Bennet Exits The Powerpuff Girls Live-Action Remake

Chloe Bennet is leaving The CW’s Powerpuff pilot. Bennet plays Blossom in the live-action remake of the popular children animated series The Powerpuff Girls. Powerpuff is the network’s first pass at reworking the Cartoon Network classic. The earlier pilot met with lots of contention and is being rehauled for a reshoot. The CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz even called the pilot “too campy” and “a miss”.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Fans Believe Chloe Bennet's Powerpuff Girls Exit Has Something to do with MCU Debut

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It looks like The CW's live-action adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls is doomed to fail from the start. A few months back, it was announced that the series' pilot had to be scrapped because the story just didn't click and the writers had to go back to the drawing board to come up with something new. This week, the PPG curse seems to continue as one of its lead stars Chloe Bennet shockingly dropped out of the project.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Vet Chloe Bennet Drops Out Of The Powerpuff Girls Reboot, So Does That Mean Anything For Quake?

The Powerpuff Girls live-action series planned for The CW has lost one of its main stars. Chloe Bennet, who was originally set to star in the upcoming series as Blossom, has officially stepped down from the role. The news means the series will need to search for another lead actress to play the character, but could it also mean something about Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Quake and the MCU?
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Fans Hope Chloe Bennet Dropped Out Of Powerpuff To Join The MCU

A gritty and serious live-action re-imagining of The Powerpuff Girls always felt like a strange idea at the best of times, and production on The CW’s reboot has been far from steady. A leaked script for the pilot was so terrible that it had fans questioning the veracity, but a slew of copyright claims certainly made it look as though it was legit.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Chloe Bennet Leaves POWERPUFF Due to Schedule Conflicts

For some reason, The CW is determined to make a dark and gritty live-action version of The Powerpuff Girls, currently titled Powerpuff. A few months ago, The CW decided to redevelop and reshoot the pilot for the show. Naturally, this meant a change of scheduling, and that has apparently not worked for one of the stars. Chloe Bennet was set to lead the series as Blossom, but according to Variety, she has had to step down due to scheduling conflicts. Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault are still attached to Powerpuff though, as Bubbles and Buttercup, respectively. Blossom in the original pilot was described as follows:
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Powerpuff - Chloe Bennet Exits Pilot

Chloe Bennet has exited the beleaguered Powerpuff pilot, which is currently being redeveloped for series consideration. Bennet played Blossom in the network’s first pass on reworking the classic Cartoon Network animated series into a live-action show. Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault are still attached to play Bubbles and Buttercup, respectively.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Phoebe Dynevor

Showing 1 - 10 of 10 articles tagged "Phoebe Dynevor" SNL's Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant deleted social media activity seemingly taking a swipe at Elon Musk as host. On Sunday, Yang posted a photo on Instagram Stories of a tweet from the Tesla CEO that read, “Let’s find... Matchmaking...
MoviesComicBook

Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Welcomes Shang-Chi To The MCU

Thor star Chris Hemsworth is welcoming Shang-Chi to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new social media post. Hemsworth said "Welcome to the MCU Shang-Chi! Can’t wait to see this. It’s going to be epic! Out September 3rd," in clear support of the film. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings just had its big premiere, and the first critical reactions from the screening are now up online. The final stretch of marketing and promotion is now underway, and it looks like other Marvel Studios stars are pitching in and doing their part.
Cambridge, MAcctvcambridge.org

My hobbies by Chloe

I described some of the hobbies I did during the pandemic. I recorded myself dribbling a basketball and video editing.... I describe how representation in the media can be shown using disney movies and can portray a negative impact on society. A short film about what Cambridge means to my...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Chloe Bennet Gets Waylaid at Malibu’s Xanabu Ranch on ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’

Click here to read the full article. Tony Duquette was not someone who could be pigeonholed. A true renaissance man of the art world, he was revered for myriad endeavors including set decoration, interior design, costume design (for which he won a Tony) and jewelry creation. Subscribing to a philosophy of “more is more,” Tony, who passed away in 1999 at the age of 85, infused all of his works with a unique fantastical vibrancy that remains unparalleled today. As such, his longtime Malibu ranch also defies definition. Nestled on a 39.4-acre lot in a secluded area of the Santa...
CelebritiesPosted by
defpen

Chloe Bailey Teases The Release Date Of ‘Have Mercy’

Together, Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey have toured the world, earned multiple NAACP Image Awards and earned a co-sign from Beyoncé. With that said, they are more than capable of shining on their own. This year, Halle Bailey went overseas to film The Little Mermaid. Meanwhile, Chloe Bailey was cooking up in the studio with 6LACK and Yung Bleu while landing on the lineup of H.E.R.’s Lights On festival. Most notably, Chloe Bailey blew up on both Twitter and Instagram. Using her social media presence, the GRAMMY-nominated musician has repeatedly teased her new single, “Have Mercy.” On July 1, she set social media ablaze when she posted a short clip from what appears to be the music video that will accompany the Murda Beatz single.
TV & VideosThe Independent

Chloe Burrows: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

Love Island is back – and that means a new line-up of telegenic singletons vying for true love and £50,000. The hit ITV2 reality series was postponed last summer due to the pandemic, but has finally returned to our screens. Among the contestants in this year’s competition is Chloe Burrows,...
Moviesarcamax.com

Chloe Zhao was 'blown away' at Dune screening

Chloe Zhao was "blown away" after seeing a screening of 'Dune'. The Oscar-winning filmmaker explained that she has watched Denis Villeneuve's hotly anticipated sci-fi movie and was very impressed, although she fears that audiences may not see it at the cinema. Chloe told Sight & Sound magazine: "It gives me...

Comments / 0

Community Policy