Chloe Bennet

Together, Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey have toured the world, earned multiple NAACP Image Awards and earned a co-sign from Beyoncé. With that said, they are more than capable of shining on their own. This year, Halle Bailey went overseas to film The Little Mermaid. Meanwhile, Chloe Bailey was cooking up in the studio with 6LACK and Yung Bleu while landing on the lineup of H.E.R.’s Lights On festival. Most notably, Chloe Bailey blew up on both Twitter and Instagram. Using her social media presence, the GRAMMY-nominated musician has repeatedly teased her new single, “Have Mercy.” On July 1, she set social media ablaze when she posted a short clip from what appears to be the music video that will accompany the Murda Beatz single.