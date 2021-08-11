Cancel
Orange County, NY

Could Gov. Cuomo Be Moving Back To The Hudson Valley?

By Bobby Welber
 7 days ago
Former Hudson Valley resident, Gov. Cuomo, will soon need a home. Could he return? He recently sold his $2.3 million home in the region. Take a look at his former home. On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he will resign as New York's governor on August 24. Cuomo's primary residence is the Governor's Mansion in Albany, but he must leave in two weeks. Cuomo owned a home in the Hudson Valley for over a decade. Could he return?

