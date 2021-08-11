Cancel
Pasco County, FL

Regional transit agency announces rebranding effort

By VINCENT F. SAFUTO, Hernando Today
 7 days ago

A rebranded transportation group serving the Tampa Bay area in eight counties says it has big plans for how residents in the region get around in the future. The Sun Coast Transportation Planning Alliance (SCTPA) has emerged from what used to be called the West Central Florida Metropolitan Planning Organization Chairs Coordinating Committee, and announced its new name and website (https://suncoasttpa.org) in an Aug. 3 press release.

