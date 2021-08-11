Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Pan American Silver ups net income 267% in Q2, boosts quarterly dividend by 43%

By Vladimir Basov
kitco.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that due to its strong financial position and the company’s expectation for improving free cash...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pan American Silver#Peru#Escobal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Argentina
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Dividend Income

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases, rising geopolitical tensions, and jitters over the pace of global economic growth are expected to keep the stock market highly volatile in the near term. So, in this environment, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Vector Group (NYSE:VGR), Star Group (SGU), and Ennis (NYSE:EBF), each of which offers high dividend yields. Read on.While the Federal Reserve expects the increase in inflation to be transitory and is likely to continue maintaining low-interest rates, the resurgence of COVID-19 cases with the rapid spread of the Delta variant, rising geopolitical tensions related to the Afghan government’s collapse, and concerns over the global economic recovery will likely keep the stock market highly volatile in the near term. While the long-term impact of geopolitical tensions on the U.S. stock market is still uncertain, the major benchmark indexes sagged this morning.
Financial Reportstalkbusiness.net

Walmart quarterly net income down 39%, revenue up 2.4%

Walmart reported second-quarter net income of $4.276 billion or $1.52 per share for the period ending July 31. While net income was down 39% year-over-year, the retail giant beat the consensus estimates of $1.57 per share, excluding a 26-cent loss adjustment in the quarter. Earnings-per-share were adjusted downward from $1.78...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

NACCO Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries ® (NC) - Get Report announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 19.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid September 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.
Financial ReportsGenomeWeb

Quantum-Si Q2 Net Loss Grows Fourfold in First Quarter as Public Company

NEW YORK – Quantum-Si on Monday reported a net loss of $35.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, up roughly fourfold from $8.2 million in the year-ago period. The proteomics startup, which debuted on the Nasdaq in June after closing a business combination transaction with SPAC HighCape Capital Acquisition, did not post any revenues during the quarter ended June 30.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Reports Q2 Net Income of $5.2M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) reported Q2 Net Income of $5.2M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $26.9 million. GUIDANCE:. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $113-121 billion.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

1847 Holdings Reports $6.6M Revenue And $3.0M Net Income For Q2 2021

Positive net income represents $3.7M improvement from net loss in Q2 2020. NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB: EFSH) (the "Company"), a publicly traded holding company platform that combines the attractive attributes of private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today announced its results of operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
kitco.com

Canadian lumber producers to shed lofty profit gains as demand recedes

Aug 17 (Reuters) - North American timber producers are expected to see a dip in current-quarter profit after lumber demand for do-it-yourself home projects decreased following the easing of most restrictions that kept people in their houses. Lofty lumber prices, the sustained needs of home builders and industrious homeowners during...
Financial Reportsresourceworld.com

Dynacor reports a new record quarter with sales of $42.8 million and a net income of $2.2 million (US$0.06 per share) (CA$0.07) in Q2-2021 ahead of annual guidance

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. [TSX-DNG / OTC-DNGDF] (Dynacor or the Corporation) released its unaudited consolidated financial statements and the management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. These documents have been filed electronically with SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will be available on the Corporation’s website...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend

— EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) announced recently that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share of common stock payable on September 24, 2021, to holders of record as of September 10, 2021. For more information, contact Michael J. Schmidtlein, Chief Financial Officer, EnerSys, P.O....
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Gabelli Dividend & Income

Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) declared a dividend payable on September 23, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 13, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Gabelli Dividend & Income’s stock as of September 16, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Gabelli Dividend & Income has an ex-dividend date set for for September 15, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.11, which equates to a dividend yield of 5.28% at current price levels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy