Aravo Positioned as Category Leader in 2021 Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for 3PRM Solutions
Third consecutive appearance as a Category Leader validates completeness of Aravo offering and market potential. Aravo, the leading provider of intelligent automation for third-party risk and performance management, today announced that, for the third time in a row, Chartis Research has named the company a Category Leader in its RiskTech Quadrant for Third-Party Risk Management (3PRM) Solutions. Category Leaders combine depth and breadth of functionality, technology, and content with the required organizational characteristics to capture significant share in their market.www.mysanantonio.com
