Aravo Positioned as Category Leader in 2021 Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for 3PRM Solutions

SAP experts from FPT will be responsible for providing comprehensive services from consulting to the implementation of the in-memory system SAP S/4HANA. FPT Europe, a subsidiary of the global technology services provider FPT Corporation, has announced the collaboration with innogy Czech, a leading energy company providing natural gas, electricity and heating solutions, as well as clean mobility solutions, to migrate the innogy Czech’s entire SAP R/3-based ERP infrastructure to the SaaS cloud. As the general contractor of the project, FPT will support the customer to migrate the current system to SAP S/4HANA as part of the greenfield approach. The goal is thus a complete redesign of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), which is business-critical for innogy Czech, including streamlining and simplifying all processes automated in the system. FPT is responsible for the entire scope of the project, from consulting to planning and implementation.