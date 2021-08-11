Amanda Knox Is Fighting to Take Back Her Story

Amanda Seales is a chameleon. Throughout her career, she’s navigated the spaces of academia (she has a master’s in African-American studies from Columbia), television (where she currently plays the role of Tiffany on HBO’s Insecure), and stand-up (her comedy special “I Be Knowin’” debuted on HBO in 2019). All of these spaces require wildly different vernaculars, but Seales is fluent in each, and she has a keen understanding of what it means to perform. During lockdown last year, she began producing a homespun virtual version of her popular touring variety/game show “Smart Funny & Black.” (Smart Funny & Black also happens to be the name of Seales’s production company.) Below, she tells Harper’s Bazaar features director Kaitlyn Greenidge how she prepares as an actor and comic and how she is adjusting her performances as we move into post-pandemic life.