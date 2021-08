Sadly, anger is prevalent in our world, and it doesn’t help for me to be angry too. But I am. Here we go again, just after life started getting better. Covid is back in the news, although now it’s worse. The Delta variant is striking hard, far worse than Covid-19 itself. Hospitals are once again filling beyond capacity, especially in states and regions where a majority have refused to vaccinate or mask. Places where too many have not listened to the science and facts, apparently too selfish to think about others.