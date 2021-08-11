Spirit AeroSystems teams with Lockheed’s Skunk Works on digital engineering

There is too much going on in the cutting edge of flight technology development to explain everything in detail, so here’s a quick overview of this month’s news…. The U.S. Energy Department (the folks who control all nuclear material and uses) and NASA have selected three designs for high-assay low-enriched uranium fueled reactors in space. Yes, we already have several nuclear mini-reactors in orbit, but these three designs are for propulsion — rocket motors to you and me.