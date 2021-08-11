Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Spirit AeroSystems teams with Lockheed’s Skunk Works on digital engineering

By Daniel McCoy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo aerospace heavyweights have joined forces to give the industry a glimpse of the future. Spirit AeroSystems Inc. on Wednesday revealed that it and the vaunted Skunk Works division of Lockheed Martin Corp. have developed a demonstrator platform called Polaris that shows off digital engineering and advanced assembly and can be used to validate products from the initial design through the final build.

