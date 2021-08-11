Cancel
Alvin Kamara added to Tennessee's Neyland Stadium video board

By John Sigler
 7 days ago
Alvin Kamara finished his college career with the Tennessee Volunteers before he made the jump to the NFL, and now the New Orleans Saints superstar is being recognized at the Vols’ Neyland Stadium. On Wednesday, Tennessee unveiled a new graphic of Kamara on the arena’s south-facing video board. He’s joining other famous Vols like linebacker Al Wilson and coach Gen. Robert Neyland.

Kamara’s addition is part of an initiative to showcase one active NFL player on the video board. He replaces former Tennessee tight end Jason Witten, who recently retired after spending 17 years in the league. Hopefully Kamara continues to set records for the Saints and keep his image up for all to see for quite a while.

It took a while for him to find his way to New Orleans. Kamara’s college days started at Alabama and took a turn through the JUCO ranks until he landed at Tennessee, where he was given just 284 touches in two years (an average of 11.8 combined carries and receptions per game). He’s gone on to reach the Pro Bowl every year he’s played for the Saints, and his best days could still be ahead of him.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

#American Football#Neyland Stadium#The Tennessee Volunteers#The New Orleans Saints
