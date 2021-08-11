Red Dead Online Has a New 'Horde Survival' Game Mode

As a new MMORPG, New World aims to establish itself on a market that is highly contested by time-tested giants and innovative newcomers alike. To draw a healthy playerbase at launch and grow it down the line, the MMORPG from Amazon Game Studios needs to find ways to engage an audience with diverse tastes and gameplay preferences. To that end, New World features a number of different PvE and PvP activities. While it only has four game modes to offer at launch, they are all distinct and fully fleshed out, offering enough variety for newcomers to sink their teeth into.