Red Dead Online Has a New 'Horde Survival' Game Mode
Red Dead Online players can step into a brand new game mode called "Call to Arms" where they'll be tasked with surviving waves of enemies in defense of overland settlements. It looks like Rockstar Games is making good on its promises of new content for Red Dead Online players. This week's usual update added more than just the standard quest and daily rollover. Settlements in the wild western world of Red Dead Redemption are under attack and it's up to players to defend them—hence its apt name, "Call to Arms."www.dbltap.com
