Diversification Is the Key to Investing in Stocks and Bonds. Here's Why It Can Work for Crypto, Too
Mark Farfan treats crypto as a mixture of investing and gambling. He’s a long-term holder who only puts in what he’s comfortable losing. While most of Farfan’s crypto portfolio — 80% — is in coins he’s confident are here for the long haul, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, he’s also branched out into smaller coins like Cardano, Litecoin and Stellar. The 30-year-old from Ottawa says the more coins he bets on, the more likely to bet on one that takes off.money.com
