Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Diversification Is the Key to Investing in Stocks and Bonds. Here's Why It Can Work for Crypto, Too

By Mallika Mitra
money.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Farfan treats crypto as a mixture of investing and gambling. He’s a long-term holder who only puts in what he’s comfortable losing. While most of Farfan’s crypto portfolio — 80% — is in coins he’s confident are here for the long haul, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, he’s also branched out into smaller coins like Cardano, Litecoin and Stellar. The 30-year-old from Ottawa says the more coins he bets on, the more likely to bet on one that takes off.

money.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#Financial Advisors#Diversification#Investment#Fit#Ciphertrace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Stocksmoney.com

If You'd Bought Stocks in March 2020, You Would Have Doubled Your Money by Now

If you had invested in stocks when the market crashed in March 2020, you could have doubled your money by now. At the market close on Monday, the S&P 500, a benchmark commonly used to measure the broader stock market, was up 100% compared to its pandemic low on March 23, 2020. That’s the fastest a bull market has doubled from a bottom since World War II, according to an analysis from CNBC.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Off-the-Radar Small-Cap Growth Stocks I Bought in August

If your investing time frame is measured in years, it's always a good time to put money to work in the market. Sometimes incredible value can be found in little-followed stocks. For nearly 17 months, investors have enjoyed what's arguably the greatest bounce-back rally from a bear-market bottom in history....
MarketsBenzinga

Dogecoin Growth Based On 'Hype And Trends,' Those Calling For Moonshot Show 'No Understanding of The Market,' Says CEO Of Tim-Draper-Backed Crypto Exchange

The growth of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) can be credited to “hype and trends” and people calling for the meme cryptocurrency’s moonshot have “no understanding of the market,” according to the CEO of Tim Draper-backed crypto exchange Unocoin Technologies. What Happened: Sathvik Vishwanath, the CEO of India-based Unocoin, wrote in a...
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

Chainalysis Report: 37 Billion Dogecoin Is Owned By Only 31 Investors

What Happened: On-chain analysis from blockchain data firm Chainalysis revealed that newer Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investors had increased their skin in the game. In a recent market intel report, Chainalysis’s Chief Economist Philip Gradwell said Dogecoin is currently being adopted by new investors at a level not seen since the late-2017 bull market.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Can't Buy This Stock, but You Can

Berkshire Hathaway is simply too big for CEO Warren Buffett to invest in small-cap stocks. Investment bank Cowen has been putting up record revenue over the past year. The stock returned 67% last year and is up 50% this year, and it's still undervalued. Warren Buffett, the chairman and CEO...
Stocksfxempire.com

Rising Bitcoin Tide Lifts Broader Market to Multi-Trillion Market Cap

The cryptocurrency bulls appear to have wrestled back control of the markets, thanks to bitcoin. With the bitcoin price now perched above USD 47K, the buying has spilled over to the broader cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s dominance is hovering at 43.6%, which is high enough to steer the direction of the markets.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Invests Billions in These 3 Tech Stocks

Warren Buffett's value orientation has precluded him from buying many tech stocks. Here are three companies in which Berkshire saw enough value to establish billion-dollar stakes. The last company mentioned could be the most-shocking Berkshire buy ever. As the world's foremost value investor, Warren Buffett isn't known for his holdings...
StocksInvestorPlace

Cloudflare Stock Just Keeps Rising. Is It Too Late To Invest?

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) continues to be a summer favorite target of tech investors. After NET stock growth plateaued through the spring, it caught fire again in May. Since the middle of that month, shares in the CDN (content delivery network) and internet security provider have increased in value by 83%. While the pace has increased, the NET growth trajectory has been in place since the company went public in 2019. In the slightly less than two years since then, NET stock has delivered a 565% return.
Real EstateInman.com

Forget moratorium worries: Here's why now is the best time to invest in real estate

Now more than ever, properties are selling well over list price, and buyers are chomping at the bit to purchase. Here’s why you shouldn’t wait to get in on the action. The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced Wednesday that it has extended moratoriums on single-family foreclosures and real estate-owned evictions until “at least” September 30. This means that banks are still prevented from repossessing properties due to the nonpayment of mortgage debt, which will lead to an already-scarce inventory of homes in markets across the country.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Staking will eat proof-of-work for breakfast — Here’s why

In early July, JPMorgan released a report in which two of the bank’s analysts projected that the staking industry would be worth $40 billion in rewards by 2025. The report anticipates that once the Ethereum 2.0 network completes its transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS,) payouts will more than double, up to $20 billion from the current $9 billion. Within the next four years, it will double again.
Stocksd1softballnews.com

Is it too late to invest in Ethereum?

The recent rally in cryptocurrencies has pushed back the prices of some of the best altcoins and many are wondering if it’s too late to invest. If you too are undecided whether investing in cryptocurrencies today, in particular on Ethereum, is a good opportunity or not, continue reading this post.
Stocksmoney.com

This Old-School Investment Is Up Almost as Much as Bitcoin in 2021

Bitcoin may be one of the hottest investments of the year, but a decidedly less-exciting asset class is nipping at its heels. Commodities — yes, things like oil, gold, soybeans, and sugar — are the second-highest returning investment, behind the largest cryptocurrency. Through mid-August, bitcoin has surged more than 51%,...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Why Cathie Wood took her ARKK ETF’s China stock exposure to zero

NEW YORK (Aug 17): Cathie Wood, the superstar fund manager who has for months been paring holdings tied to Chinese technology giants, said a country that catapulted past the US in innovation seems to now be in a state of retreat. “I think that China-US saber rattling, which has intensified...

Comments / 0

Community Policy