Three Hong Kong Arts Development Council Members Resign

artforum.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree members of the Hong Kong Arts Development Council (HKADC)—artist Chan Kam-shing, songwriter Chow Pok-yin, and theater worker Lee Indy Chun-leung—have resigned from the elected ten-member body in response to a campaign of harassment waged by Chinese state-owned media. The three, who were elected in 2016 and reconfirmed in 2019, were to remain on the board through the end of 2022. Following the June 30, 2020 enforcement in Hong Kong of China’s national security law broadly curtailing dissent, the trio, all of whom have pro-democracy ties, have been cast in the state-owned Ta Kung Pao as “troublemakers,” with Chan claiming to have been followed by members of that newspaper’s staff, and having had his address published in its pages.

