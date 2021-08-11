Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Big 12 Football: Five bold predictions for this upcoming season

By Kevin Borba
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1deJFP_0bOkDpr000

The college football season is always full of surprises and this year is poised to include some fantastic moments.

The Big 12 very well may be in its final year, after the two faces of the conference, Texas and Oklahoma, announced they will be leaving for greener pastures in the SEC.

It was certainly breaking news to fans across college football, but it was also news to the other eight teams in the Big 12, and reportedly one team in the SEC (you know the one).

With that being said, ESPN’s Football Power Index, which ranks how teams will finish the season using team strengths along with their offensive, defensive and special teams projected value, ranked the Big 12 as one of the best conferences in the nation. The rankings had six Big 12 teams in the top 35, and seven in the top 40, making it the second-toughest conference in the nation behind the SEC.

There are huge expectations for the conference as a whole, as Oklahoma has a great team that is hoping to get that first elusive playoff win, Iowa State is looking to show they are contenders and not pretenders, and Texas has a new coach in Steve Sarkisian that is expected to lead the team to the promised land.

Here are my five bold predictions for the upcoming football season.

Kansas will win three Big 12 games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxYa0_0bOkDpr000
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

After the disaster of what was the Les Miles experience, the Jayhawks turned to Lance Leipold who is known for uplifting struggling programs. During his time at D-III school Wisconsin-Whitewater, he won a total of six championships. He also had great success at the University of Buffalo. The Jayhawks only averaged a little over 15 points per game last season, and were horrible on the offensive line. There have been reports out of Lawrence that the new strength program there has players making fantastic transformations, and looking much stronger. They also landed North Texas transfer Jason Bean, who is an elite dual-threat, who threw for 14 touchdowns in the seven games he started.

I think it will be a new and improved program, that will no longer be the punching bag of the Big 12. I can see them stealing three wins in Big 12 play, which would be the first time they have had more than one since 2008. With the new coach and culture, it will be a refreshed program that will take a much needed positive step in the right direction.

TCU will win 2-of-3 games against Oklahoma, Texas, and Iowa State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lM9Kl_0bOkDpr000
Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

The Horned Frogs are probably the most underrated team in the Big 12, and will likely be the source of some chaos in the upcoming season. If Max Duggan can take the next step, after posting an solid stat line of 10 touchdowns through the air and 10 on the ground, TCU will have a much better season.

They will have experience at their skill positions, and on defense added a great transfer in T.J. Carter from Memphis that will bolster an already deep defensive unit. Last season was the first time in three years that their defense was not the top ranked in the conference. TCU has owned Texas for the past decade, so that could be one of the wins, but something about that last week matchup on national television against an Iowa State team that likely be in contention to make the Big 12 championship seems like something to look out for. Oklahoma is on a seven game win streak against TCU, and what better year to end that streak than when Oklahoma has their most well-rounded team and a legitimate chance to win it all. TCU has the opportunity to be a dark horse, and potentially make a Big 12 championship appearance if they handle business.

Iowa State will not make Big 12 championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28oOiI_0bOkDpr000
Patrick Breen-USA TODAY Sports

A team that likes to play the underdog with “five-star culture but three-star players,” is no longer that same program. Last season was the last time they would be able to be the underrated program that exceeded expectations, as they are now starting the season ranked at No. 8 by ESPN.

The Cyclones are very much a boom or bust team, and their stretch of games in weeks 8-13 is extremely concerning as that is the gauntlet of the Big 12. They played each of those teams very closely last season, and all of those programs have improved for the most part. Iowa State starts off with Oklahoma State who they beat by three, at West Virginia who is expected to be much improved, Texas who they beat by three, at Texas Tech who is expecting a big season out of Oregon transfer Tyler Shough, at Oklahoma who is the best team in the Big 12 right now, and finally finish it off with a tough TCU game. This Iowa State team is returning seemingly everyone, and it reminds me of last year’s Oklahoma State, or even better the Matt Barkley era at USC. It just seems that teams who try to run it back one more time always disappoint, and that tough six week stretch will determine their season.

Spencer Rattler and Bijan Robinson will both be Heisman finalists

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262Spz_0bOkDpr000
Jay Janner-USA TODAY NETWORK

Spencer Rattler is looking to be the third Sooner quarterback to win the Heisman in the past five years, and is currently the favorite to win it. He was exceptional following his benching against Texas, and finished the season with 3,000 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just 7 interceptions. Rattler is viewed by many as the best quarterback in the nation, and although lost a couple weapons, Oklahoma has guys like Jadon Haselewood, Denzel Mims, and Arkansas transfer Mike Woods that Rattler will enjoy torching opposing defenses with.

Going based off history, the favorite at the beginning of the season is rarely the winner, which is where Bijan Robinson comes in. The running back averaged over 8 yards per carry as a freshman for over 700 yards and four touchdowns. He did this on just 86 carries, as Tom Herman held him back. Under Sarkisian, he will likely get over 200 carries as last season Najee Harris got 251 under Sarkisian. Robinson has shown the ability to make huge plays, and adding more than 160 more opportunities will surely lead to records being broken. I’m expecting record breaking performances from both players, and think they will be two of the Heisman finalists when it’s all said and done.

Texas makes the Big 12 championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XKANU_0bOkDpr000
AP Photo/Michael Thomas

This might be the boldest of them all, but Texas’ program seems to be heading in the right direction to do so. Now I’m not predicting they win the conference, but it seems very possible that with Sarkisian calling the plays on offense, there will be an electricity in Austin that has been missing since Colt McCoy left.

Sarkisian is going to look to bring the success he had at Alabama to Texas, and honestly has the weapons at his disposal to be very productive. He wants the best players on the field at all times, and unlike Herman, will stick with the hot hand rather than pulling out playmakers for no reason. Although the offense experienced turnover in staff the past couple years, Herman was the constant, so this is their first real offensive system change.

On the other hand, the defense experienced different coordinators and schemes every season. Pete Kwiatkowski’s scheme is different, but the Longhorns defense has experience all over so they should be able to adapt quickly. Kwiatkowski is known for producing top ranked defenses, as his units often rank near the top in the nation. Given the Longhorns lost by a total of 13 points across three losses, having better play callers and more production on both sides of the ball should be vital in their success. They do have a tough schedule, but all of their games should be winnable.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#College Football#Big 12#Football Season#American Football#Sec#Espn#Iowa State#Jayhawks#The University Of Buffalo#Tcu#Cyclones#Oklahoma State#Texas Tech#Usc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
College SportsSporting News

SEC is about to welcome one superpower from the Big 12, not two

Click on any story, listen to any podcast or watch any television discussion regarding Texas and Oklahoma’s pending move to the SEC, and you will inevitably hear about the blueblood status of the Longhorns and Sooners. College football royalty. Superpowers headed to the strongest conference in the nation. Two of the biggest brands in the game.
College Sportsroarlionsroar.com

The Big Ten and Conference Realignment:

Texas and Oklahoma are planning to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, and all of college football has gone into a frenzy. We are now on the precipice of the SEC not just being the best conference in the country, but the only viable conference for big names in the sport. To stop that from happening, something bold needs to happen. Something crazy.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Named The No. 1 College Town In America

What’s the best college town in the United States?. Anyone who’s been to a college campus likely has their own opinion on the subject. ESPN revealed its pick earlier this week. While there are certainly several worthy candidates, it’s tough to argue with the Worldwide Leader’s selection. ESPN has named...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Gardner Minshew’s Comment On Trevor Lawrence Is Going Viral

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. At some point, Lawrence will take over starting quarterback duties in Jacksonville. Gardner Minshew is hoping to push that back as far as possible, though. The Jaguars quarterback had a brutally honest comment...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
College SportsNew York Post

Nick Saban has perfect response to Deion Sanders’ media drama

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – one with LSU and six with Alabama – and is perhaps the most well-known name in college football. But if you are addressing him, you can call him whatever you’d like. “Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called...
USA Today

CBS Sports predicts where the rest of the Big 12 teams will land

It is pretty well documented that Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 and taking their talents to the SEC. The two teams informed the Big 12 that they would not be renewing their grant of rights, and at the latest will find themselves in their desired conference by 2025, that is if they do not fork over the $70 million to the Big 12 which would allow them to join another conference as soon as 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy