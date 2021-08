If you’re a fan of Life Below Zero, you’re going to love this news from National Geographic: another spinoff is coming. The franchise — which also includes the Next Generation spinoff — continues to expand with Life Below Zero: First Alaskans, National Geographic announced as part of its TCA presentation. Its first nonfiction series following a cast of Native Alaskans — with representation on the production team — follows those focusing on their right to preserve their threatened ways of life, doubling down on ancient wisdom to ensure its survival for the next thousand years.