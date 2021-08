PAXTON — Arnold David “Dave” Annis Jr., 84, of Paxton, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at his home in Paxton surrounded by his family. Cremation rites were accorded by the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A memorial mass will take place at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Paxton. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Clifton.