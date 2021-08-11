The dark beauty of Kanye West’s masks: Deeper than a fashion statement
In 2013 — seven years before coronavirus made masks common — Kanye West donned a studded facial covering during performances of his album Yeezus. An act of rebellion against none other than himself, Kanye’s mask served as the original “separate the art from the artist.” Meant to highlight West as a musical vessel — rather than the man who married Kim Kardashian, ran for president, and once peed on a Grammy — the facial covering attempted to veil the artist’s enormous ego as he focused solely on his work.www.inputmag.com
