The dark beauty of Kanye West’s masks: Deeper than a fashion statement

Coinciding with his DONDA album listening party earlier this evening, Kanye West has dropped a range of merch to celebrate the special event. Ye’s official merch website describes that the set of offerings are “PIECES PRODUCED FOR THE DONDA LAUNCH EVENT HELD AT THE MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA IN ATLANTA, GA THURSDAY AUGUST 5TH, 2021.” Comprised of two items, the drop features a long-sleeve T-shirt printed with The Star of David in the middle along with a cross in the center. Below the graphic is the name of the record and the event details. Elsewhere, fans can purchase the digital version of DONDA, which boasts a plain black cover.