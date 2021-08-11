Cancel
Hackettstown, NJ

A Record Number of Women Now Playing College Baseball with Even More to Come with Groundbreaking Initiative

Cover picture for the articleHACKETTSTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / For the first time in modern history, women will have the opportunity to participate in an all-women's college baseball event, the BFA Women's College Baseball Invitational. This is a two-day showcase and tournament solely focused on the development of girls and women interested in playing college baseball. This event will be hosted by Baseball For All at Centenary University in New Jersey.

