Vols' Burns: I can't say enough good things about Jimmy Calloway

It's not hard to see why Cedric Tillman has flown under the radar in Tennessee's receiving corps heading into the 2021 season. He goes into his fourth season with just eight career catches in 25 games for the Vols, and instead of being a transfer like two of his fellow wideouts or one of four former four-star recruits at the position, he was a late addition to Tennessee's 2018 recruiting class when the previous staff took a flier on the late-bloomer. But Tillman has been one of the players to draw constant praise from Tennessee coach Josh Heupel throughout the offseason and the Vols are expecting big things from him this season.