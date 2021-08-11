Vols' Burns: I can't say enough good things about Jimmy Calloway
Kodi Burns talked about several of Tennessee's wide receivers after the Vols concluded their seventh practice of preseason camp on Wednesday morning, but he didn't talk about the rest of them like he talked about Jimmy Calloway. The former Top247 prospect had a big spring practice and by all accounts has built on it over the summer and into the start of camp this month. After Burns, Tennessee's wide receivers coach, raved about Calloway's progress and growth into a “natural” receiver in the Vols' new offense, it might be time to buy stock in the sophomore ahead of the 2021 season.247sports.com
