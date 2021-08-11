Lux Coffee Cup-Inspired Bags
The Louis Vuitton Coffee Cup pouch is a lux accessory crafted by the fashion brand to offer avid collectors and fans alike with an unexpected option to add to their wardrobe. The pouch maintains an unexpected form that, as its name suggests, is inspired by a takeout coffee cup complete with a white lid that is crafted using white leather. The interior of the bag is accessed via a series of zippers along the rim that will reveal an open storage section inside for storing small essentials.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0