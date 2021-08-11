Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Lux Coffee Cup-Inspired Bags

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Louis Vuitton Coffee Cup pouch is a lux accessory crafted by the fashion brand to offer avid collectors and fans alike with an unexpected option to add to their wardrobe. The pouch maintains an unexpected form that, as its name suggests, is inspired by a takeout coffee cup complete with a white lid that is crafted using white leather. The interior of the bag is accessed via a series of zippers along the rim that will reveal an open storage section inside for storing small essentials.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Virgil Abloh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lux#Everyday Lv Fall Winter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
ApparelTrendHunter.com

All-Over Tan Luxe Sneakers

Luxury fashion house Burberry introduces a full tonal iteration of the Arthur sneaker model with the new British tan palette by the name 'Honey.' The latest option is not the most vibrant but for its neutrality, it makes up for in the intricate detailing and premium materials at the construction.
DrinksBevNET.com

Wildland Coffee Launches Coffee In A Tea Bag

Tired of complicated french presses and stale instant coffee when you camp or travel? Same. With Wildland Coffee’s trendsetting Coffee in a Tea Bag, you can enjoy fresh ground coffee (not instant!) with the same ease and convenience of a quick stew of tea. Perfect for avid campers, traveling, or...
ShoppingTelegraph

This Brim 12-cup coffee maker is on sale for $74.99

I hate to sound like one of those cheugy mugs you find in the discount section of TJ Maxx, but a hot cup of coffee can really change the trajectory of your morning. Brewing enough bean juice to jolt you and 11 of your friends out of that early morning haze, this triple-brew Brim coffee maker is made for sleepy mornings.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Fashion-Inspired Luxe Suitcases

The Fendi x RIMOWA Classic Cabin Luggage has just been released, marking the third collaboration between these two luxe brands. These swanky, cabin-sized suitcases come in RIMOWA's signature aluminum case and are offered in black and silver colorways. Both don a subtle pattern consisting of Fendi's FF logo, which is interlocked and repeated across the entire case. Other features include Romano leather handles, the Fendi Zucca logo printed on the top and inside of the suitcase, a telescopic handle, 360-degree swivel wheels, and a matching leather tag.
Beauty & FashionHypebae

You're Not Supposed To Drink Coffee Out of This Louis Vuitton Cup

Louis Vuitton has released two accessories which were revealed earlier this year on its Fall/Winter 2021 runway by Virgil Abloh. The first design is a coffee-cup-shaped pouch adorned with LV’s signature monogram all over. The brown-and-beige item is contrasted with Louis Vuitton branding in white, while the mini bag is kept together with a white “lid” with zip fastening. The piece comes with a detachable shoulder strap that can be adjusted in length for different looks.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

This Barilla Pasta Box-Shaped Bag Was Inspired by the Early Months of the Pandemic

Nik Bentel says inspiration for his most recent project struck as he cooked his “100th bowl of penne pasta.” Back in the early months of quarantine at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York-based artist and designer reverted to buying largely non-perishable food items and wanted to immortalize the familiar feeling of staring at the back of the blue Barilla pasta box.
ApparelHighsnobiety

sacai's Nike LDWaffle Reveals Seven Collaborative Sneakers

It looks like the Summer of sacai is going to carry us well into the new season, given the official announcement of three sacai x Nike LDWaffle collaborations in two colorways apiece. Following Jean Paul Gaultier's tall take on the silhouette, fragment design, CLOT, and UNDERCOVER are now taking their...
Beauty & Fashionmanofmany.com

$3,000 Louis Vuitton Coffee Cup is For Serious Coffee Snobs

Over the years, we’ve seen the fashion house push the limits of what is socially acceptable and physically possible in fashion, but the new USD$2,345 (AUD$3,200) Louis Vuitton Coffee Cup Pouch is toying with the idea of what is fiscally responsible. Unveiled as part of the Virgil Abloh’s Everyday LV Fall/Winter 2021-22 show, the LV Coffee Cup takes the monogram bag to new levels. Small, stocky and entirely devoid of any function, the new accessory is hard to justify, but who cares?
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Colorfully Remixed Streetwear Sneakers

Nike has announced that it will be giving its classic Air Presto sneaker the 'What The' treatment, a process by which the brand blends various styles and colors from its archives and applies them to a specific shoe. This new and exciting mash-up will feature elements from all 13 of...
ApparelVogue

5 Shoe Lovers On Where They Shop For Heels, And Why Wearing Them Is Empowering

When Henry Bae – co founder of the shoe brand Syro – was younger, they remember wanting to rock heels out in public but being far too ashamed to do so. “I used to trail behind my family on our after-dinner walks, so I could strut on my toes and imagine myself walking on an incline,” Bae says. Flash forward to today, and Bae and their co founder, Shaobo Han, are now making it their mission to make heels accessible to all. They design heeled styles in a large range of sizes, from men’s 8 to men’s 14. Street style stars, both male and non-binary, are increasingly sporting heels proudly and stylishly. And it’s about more than just a fashion statement.
Designers & CollectionsByrdie

What Is Preppy Style? 14 Pieces That Modernize the Classic Look

For most, the term "preppy" conjures visuals of tweed blazers, boat shoes, and argyle sweater vests, often worn by well-to-do New Englanders. The origins of this phrase derive from just that ("prep" meaning preparatory school), but the aesthetic's evolution throughout the 20th and 21st centuries is among the more nuanced arcs, which begs the question: what is preppy style?
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Handwoven Genuine Leather Shoes

The BlackNoemi is SOLS' newest addition to its range of handwoven shoes. Known for its use of genuine leather, the brand's new style of sandal blends fashion and comfort into a perfect harmony. The Black Noemi is the ideal shoe for a "back to work" setting. As we transition out of our sweatpants and back into society, these shoes are suitable for all day use.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Activewear Collections

Allbirds is launching its debut in sustainable activewear with a six-piece line. The company is a sustainably-minded clothing brand and has moved into the activewear sector with its debut Natural Run Collection. The line will feature six unisex products including tank tops, t-shirts, and shorts. Allbirds' intention was to create a collection of activewear that has a reduced carbon footprint.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Regency Era-Inspired Shoes

Production company Shondaland and Netflix have announced their upcoming shoe collection that is inspired by the hit Netflix series Bridgerton. The shoes will be produced by U.K based brand Malone Souliers and will feature 15 new designs for both men and women. The collection is expected to hit stores in 2022. Malone Souliers has decided to partner with Shondaland and Netflix as it admires Bridgerton's revolutionary, modern and joyous revisiting of the past.
Aerospace & DefenseTrendHunter.com

Wintery Low-Top Running Shoes

Nike has announced the release of the Suede Air Force 1 Lows In 'Off Noir,' a dark new colorway that is ready to be worn during the upcoming colder seasons. The new 'Off Noir' silhouette consists of an upper constructed from premium brown suede. In terms of color combinations, the shoe doubles down on wintery darks donning stark black and chocolate brown hues, with white highlights. In addition, the sneaker will include ribbed tongues, matching swooshes, and jet black laces. Other than these standout features, the classic Air Force 1 model remains unchanged.
ShoppingTrendHunter.com

Artsy Toy Collectibles

POP MART, a high-end Chinese figurine retailer, has announced the launch of its most recent art toy, the 'MEGA COLLECTION SPACE MOLLY' figure. This sizable decorative toy is meant to be collected by fans of the brand who, in theory, would place it in their homes like a traditional piece of art.

Comments / 0

Community Policy