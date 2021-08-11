Cancel
Report: How L.A.'s Transportation System Fails Women

By Diana Ionescu
PLANetizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study from the Los Angeles Department of Transportation "reaffirms what many already experience: navigating Los Angeles is often more complex, dangerous and inaccessible for women," reports Ryan Fonseca. According to the study, "women continue to face sharp disparities stemming from their socio-economic status in society. Women continue to be responsible for larger shares of household and care-related duties and are overwhelmingly the victims of harassment and sexual assault compared to men."

