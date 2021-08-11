Second-year linebacker Khaleke Hudson’s preparedness has him primed for a prominent hybrid defensive role
For Washington, hybrid defensive roles in past years did not work out so well for the team. Mainly Su’a Cravens, who was drafted with the idea to mimic players like Deon Buchannon, was not durable enough to fit that role. Second-year linebacker Khaleke Hudson is an investment that Washington made in the 2020 NFL draft with the idea of creating another hybrid role within their defense. However, this time it really may work out for the team and the player.www.hogshaven.com
Comments / 0