Easing US inflation lifts stocks

Stock markets are making decent gains on Wednesday, buoyed by the latest inflation data from the US which eased in July. While I don’t think a small decline is a game changer, as far as monetary policy is concerned, it may have been had we continued to see an acceleration, or evidence of more worrying price pressures. Instead, we can all breathe a little easier, albeit safe in the knowledge that tapering is still coming and it’s likely to be announced next month.