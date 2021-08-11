Cancel
Business

Easing US inflation lifts stocks

marketpulse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock markets are making decent gains on Wednesday, buoyed by the latest inflation data from the US which eased in July. While I don’t think a small decline is a game changer, as far as monetary policy is concerned, it may have been had we continued to see an acceleration, or evidence of more worrying price pressures. Instead, we can all breathe a little easier, albeit safe in the knowledge that tapering is still coming and it’s likely to be announced next month.

www.marketpulse.com

#Us Inflation#Stocks#Fed#Oanda Corporation
Business
Bitcoin
Economy
Stock Market
Markets
Businessmarketpulse.com

Canadian dollar drifting as CPI jumps

The Canadian dollar is flat on Wednesday, despite a rise in consumer inflation in July. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2627, up 0.02% on the day. With more parts of Canada’s economy reopening, the unleashing of pent-up demand has resulted in higher inflation. CPI climbed 3.7% YoY in July, up sharply from 3.7% in June. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.6%, its fastest pace since January. The average of Canada’s three measures of core inflation, which are the preferred indicators of the Bank of Canada, came in at 2.4%, its highest level since March 2009.
Public Healthmarketpulse.com

The US dollar soars on risk aversion

The US dollar soared overnight after retail sales missed estimates, adding to investor concerns that the delta-variant is sapping the momentum of the global recovery. Although US bond yields were unchanged, the US dollar benefited from haven buying flows, sending the dollar index 0.56% higher to 93.13. That leaves the dollar index just shy of triple-top resistance at 93.20. A rise through 93.20 signals more US dollar strength targeting 83.50 and then 94.30. Support at 92.50 now looks like a line in the sand, and the greenback’s outlook remains positive as long as it holds.
Stocksmarketpulse.com

Asian equities higher despite concerns

Asian equities are higher across the board this morning, despite a sombre finish by Wall Street. Growth fears and delta-variants finally saw Wall Street’s multi-day run higher, come to an end overnight. The S&P 500 fell by 0.70%, the Nasdaq slumped by 0.93%, and the Dow Jones retreated by 0.79% as a wave of risk aversion swept equity markets and other asset classes. Aftermarket futures on all three have risen modestly, with Asia today, climbing by around 0.10%.
Businessschiffgold.com

Fed Monetary Policy Hides Risk

The Federal Reserve has pumped trillions of dollars into the economy through its quantitative easing programs. This has generated a surge of inflation. But there are other less obvious impacts from the Fed’s extraordinary monetary policy. It conceals risk. Everybody sees a “booming” economy and assumes everything is fine. But underneath, the entire thing is rotting from the inside.
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil under pressure, gold rises

The weaker than expected US Retail Sales data and ensuing US dollar strength weighed further on oil prices overnight. Confidence is being weakened anyway by softer China data earlier in the week and ratcheting fears that the Covid-19 delta-variant will erode the pace of the global recovery, and thus, future oil demand. US API Crude Inventories dropped by 1.163 million barrels overnight, but that seemed only to stem the negative tide, not turn it. Nor has OPEC+’s refusal to head President Biden’s call to pump more to lower prices proved supportive.
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil weaker on gasoline build, gold steady

Crude prices extended losses after gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly rose, marking the end of peak summer driving season. The weekly EIA report was a mixed bag as the headline draw of 3.2 million barrels was larger than expected, gasoline demand weakened, jet fuel improved slightly, and production rose to 11.4 million bpd.
WorldPlainview Daily Herald

Asian stocks retreat on lack of direction from Fed, pandemic

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stock markets retreated Thursday after U.S. central bank policymakers made no firm decision on when to unwind their support measures for the economy. Regional indices tracked losses on Wall Street. The lack of a directive from the Federal Reserve fueled worries over surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant, and the pandemic's impact on consumer spending and jobs growth.
StocksJournal Review

European stock markets slip, Asian markets advance

BEIJING (AP) — European stock markets opened lower Wednesday while Asia advanced as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce U.S. stimulus. Wall Street futures also declined a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index eased off a record high following weaker-than-expected U.S. retail...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields dip ahead of Fed minutes

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped on Wednesday but held above lows touched a day earlier as investors sought direction ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes due later in the day. Risk sentiment improved on Wednesday as stock markets rose, but worries around the impact of...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar falls on less hawkish Fed minutes

The greenback fell from a 4-1/2 month high in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields and ended flat against majority of its peers after Fed minutes suggesting that there was no consensus about the timing of tapering. Reuters reported earlier Federal Reserve officials felt their employment benchmark for decreasing support for...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as investors brace for U.S. Fed minutes

* Gold hit more than 1-week high on Tuesday (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) Aug 18 (Reuters) - Gold inched lower on Wednesday as investors awaited cues on tapering from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting minutes and a firm dollar limited any safe haven inflows into bullion in response to the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.
Marketskitco.com

U.S. dollar rises against most currencies ahead of Fed minutes

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar gained against most major currencies as nagging concerns about the global economy forced investors to seek safety in the greenback ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes later on Wednesday. Sterling and the commodity-exposed Australian AUD=D3 and New Zealand dollars...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Falls 382 Points After Fed Minutes Reveal

Wall Street had another tough day, with the Dow shedding 382 points -- its second-straight decline of triple digits and worst single-session drop since July 19. Today's price action came later in the day, after the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes revealed the central bank discussed reducing stimulus back in July.
BusinessPosted by
AFP

US Fed officials expect to pull back on stimulus this year

US central bankers expect to start pulling back on stimulus measures this year, if the economic recovery continues, according to the minutes of the July policy meeting released Wednesday. "Most participants" at the July 27-28 meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) "judged that it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year," the minutes said.
Currenciesmarketpulse.com

NZD/USD – Double blow piles pressure on support

Two months of consolidation has made things a little dull for the NZD/USD pair and that looked to be coming to an end until a new Covid outbreak brought everything to a halt. The delta strain has many concerned and New Zealand has taken a tough stance since the start of the pandemic – successfully so – which makes the decision far from surprising.
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Aussie extends losses, job data next

It has been a rough week for the Australian dollar, which has is down close to 2 per cent this week. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7232, down 0.28% on the day. Australia releases key employment data early on Thursday, and the forecast is not encouraging. The economy is expected to have shed 42.5 thousand in July, after a gain of 29.1 thousand in June. The unemployment rate is projected to tick upwards to 5.0%, up from 4.9%. Wage growth data was released today, with Q2 showing a gain of 0.4%, down from 0.6% in the previous two quarters.
StocksInternational Business Times

Wall Street Stocks Fall Again After Fed Minutes

Wall Street stocks suffered a second straight round of losses Wednesday as the Federal Reserve signal of a pullback on stimulus by year-end added to worries over the hit from the latest Covid-19 wave. The minutes of the Fed's July policy meeting showed broad consensus among policymakers on their expectations...

