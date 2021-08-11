Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin – Heading for new highs?

By Craig Erlam
marketpulse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam talks about price movements in bitcoin as it threatens to break some big levels and shakes off the Tuesday’s record crypto hack. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.

www.marketpulse.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oanda Corporation#The Financial Times#Reuters#Telegraph#Bloomberg Tv#Fox Business And#Sky News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
BBC
Related
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin Lightning Network Growth Passes New Milestones

However, only about 58% of nodes are operating channels and earning yield. The Lightning Network – a layer 2 payment product built on top of the Bitcoin blockchain that enables secure, private and near-instantaneous transactions at little to no cost – has surpassed 25,000 active nodes for the first time, an indication that the network is growing stronger with more nodes and more channels.
MarketsWired UK

New regulation could split bitcoin and DeFi in two

Big Crypto has arrived. On August 10, following days of wrangling and furious tweeting, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, advocates, and entrepreneurs watched in horror as the US Senate approved a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, complete with an article that many fear might jeopardise the whole American crypto sector beyond repair. The controversial rule would require that “brokers” of transactions in digital assets – i.e., cryptocurrencies – report their customers to the Internal Revenue Service so they can be taxed.
Commodities & Futurecryptopotato.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Exodus Continues to New Lows

Bitcoin and Ethereum is still being taken off cryptocurrency exchanges at an increasing rate which indicates that few are prepared to sell at the moment. On-chain analytics provider, Glassnode, has reported that Bitcoin exchange flows have returned to a dominance of outflows through August as investors withdraw the digital asset.
Marketskitco.com

UBS is calling for lower levels in gold

(Kitco News) - UBS said investors should rethink their bullion holdings as the global economy recovers. The Swiss investment bank told investors to rethink their bullion holdings as the global economy recovers and the dollar strengthens into next year, according to Bloomberg reports. “The message must be: if you have...
Stocksmarketpulse.com

Stocks back in the red, Bitcoin struggling

More profit taking as we await Powell speech and US data. Stock markets are back in the red on Tuesday, continuing to give back some of the gains from the last couple of weeks. There has been no shortage of optimism in the markets recently as they’ve slowly but surely...
Marketsmarketpulse.com

GBP/USD – A Bearish Red Flag?

UK labour market healthy as furlough scheme prepares to draw to a close. The pound slid following the release of the UK jobs report on Tuesday, despite the headline numbers looking broadly positive for the country. The UK labour market looks in a very strong position as the furlough scheme...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Files for a Bitcoin Futures ETF

Novogratz is a former Goldman Sachs partner. IMAGE: Shutterstock. Four months after applying for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) backed by the actual underlying asset, Galaxy Digital is making another attempt, this time, with an investment vehicle tied to Bitcoin futures. According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)...
Marketskitco.com

Gold price pauses near $1,800, analysts warn of another selloff

(Kitco News) After seeing double-digit gains Monday, the gold's price action paused just below $1,800 an ounce. And some analysts are now warning of another selloff if the $1,800 level proves to be too strong of a resistance point. Following a flash crash early last week, gold has managed to...
Currencieshonknews.com

High Profit by Best Bitcoin Technical Indicator in 2021

It can also make your trading experience more productive through bitcoin technical indicators so that you can feel confident when making investment decisions. If you predict its prices correctly then it will be even easier for you to make a winner with trading. But doing so will not be that easy, as it becomes more difficult to predict the future with a particular asset at an accurate price. If you want to trade bitcoin, you can use some of the best methods to profitably and easily predict its future prices as well.
Stockskitco.com

Bitcoin's price surge boosts crypto market cap back above $2 trillion

(Kitco News) Bitcoin is seeing an impressive rally in mid-August, topping $48,000 this weekend and boosting the crypto market value above $2 trillion. Bitcoin was able to hit $48,126.47 on Saturday, reaching the highest level since mid-May. Since then, bitcoin returned to trading flat on the day, last seen at $46,138.47.
Currenciesmarketpulse.com

EUR/USD – Correction underway?

EURUSD entered into bearish territory a couple of months ago and after a strong run for the dollar, the pair finally found support around 1.17, where it bottomed at the end of March. The UoM consumer sentiment survey fell to its lowest in a decade on Friday which appeared to...
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Market Insights Podcast (Episode 225)

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam reviews the week’s business and market news with Jonny Hart. This week they discussed new highs in European stocks, commodity markets, bitcoin, the crypto hack and the week ahead. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a...
Stocksmarketpulse.com

More Daily Records

Stock markets making modest gains once more on Friday, in what is likely to be rather uneventful trade as we make our way into the weekend. This has been a common feature of the markets recently, small and steady gains that have seen European stocks push into record territory. They’ve been quietly putting together a great run over the last few weeks which has seen them not only deliver strong gains, but hit new records on a daily basis.
Marketsmarketpulse.com

The US Dollar rebounds on firm PPI

The US Dollar resumed its rally overnight after a slight correction lower the day before. Above expectation, PPI numbers had the taper-talk running hot again, enough to support US yields and see the dollar index climb 0.11% to 93.00 overnight. The 92.60 and 93.20 levels remain the key near-term support/resistance levels to watch.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin to $80k: Will Bitcoin head towards a second peak this year

Bitcoin had a pretty impressive run during the initial few months of this year. Its price managed to peak at $64k in mid-April, and soon after that, it began its downward trajectory. The next next few months saw Bitcoin consolidating in the $30k range. The narrative gradually started changing towards the end of July and BTC’s price has fared decently since then. However, will the crypto market witness Bitcoin head towards a second peak later this year?

Comments / 0

Community Policy