Bitcoin – Heading for new highs?
OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam talks about price movements in bitcoin as it threatens to break some big levels and shakes off the Tuesday’s record crypto hack. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.www.marketpulse.com
Comments / 0