Project AWARE coming to Sunnyside schools

The Sunnyside School District has been awarded the Project AWARE Grant, which will tackle mental health issues among children and teens. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the Project AWARE Grant is used to increase awareness of mental health issues among school-aged youth, and also to provide training for school personnel and other adults who interact with school-aged youth to detect and respond to mental health issues. The grant also entails community help and prevention of youth violence.