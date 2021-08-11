Cancel
A ‘Home Run’ experience at Bryant & Stratton College

By D. Benjamin
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy experience at Bryant & Stratton College was the best of my life; this experience literally changed my life. I arrived in the United States in January 2020 from my country Venezuela. I was so nervous about how my life would be in the United States because I did not know much English, I did not know how to write, speak or understand the English language. So, when I arrived in the United States, I had to get used to how life is in the States. I had to take college classes without knowledge of the English language. However, Bryant & Stratton College’s instructors were so patient with me; they knew that I was not from America and did not know any English. They did teach me everything that I needed to have a successful experience at Bryant & Stratton College.

