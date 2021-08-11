News Bites: Trompo’s New Taqueria Arrives and Another Lawsuit for Vandelay

Welcome to SideDish’s weekly dispatch of need-to-know News Bites, from quiet closures to opening updates and everything in between—and back to coronavirus updates!. The Bishop Arts taqueria has chosen the other side of the Trinity for a second location at 4201 East Gaston Avenue. Now, not far from the likes of Petra and the Beast and right next to an El Rancho Supermercado, find cult favorites like the Gringa quesadilla of bright red trompo pork with both oozy and melty cheese. It’s open officially this Friday, August 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.