Feds hit pause on Covid vaccine produced in RTP

The Biden administration is poised to recommend that Americans receive three Covid-19 vaccine shots, instead of two. With the US facing a new wave of disease fuelled by the delta variant, the US government is preparing to provide coronavirus booster injections as early as next month. According to several individuals involved with the negotiations who requested not to be identified, Biden administration officials are finalizing a strategy to prescribe booster injections eight months after people receive their second shot. According to the anonymous sources, the plan hasn't been completed yet, but an announcement may be made as soon as this week.