Feds hit pause on Covid vaccine produced in RTP

By Lauren Ohnesorge
Triangle Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Triangle-manufactured Covid-19 vaccine got a lot of hype last year – but it has yet to translate the sentiment into an official authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Raleigh, NC
