NZD/USD jumps to 0.7055 as the US dollar slides across the board

The Canadian dollar is flat on Wednesday, despite a rise in consumer inflation in July. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2627, up 0.02% on the day. With more parts of Canada’s economy reopening, the unleashing of pent-up demand has resulted in higher inflation. CPI climbed 3.7% YoY in July, up sharply from 3.7% in June. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.6%, its fastest pace since January. The average of Canada’s three measures of core inflation, which are the preferred indicators of the Bank of Canada, came in at 2.4%, its highest level since March 2009.