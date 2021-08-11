NZD/USD jumps to 0.7055 as the US dollar slides across the board
US dollar drops across the board after US CPI data. NZD among top performers on Wednesday, supported by RBNZ expectations and risk appetite. The NZD/USD jumped from 0.7000 to 0.7055, reaching the highest level since Friday following the release of US inflation numbers. The pair then pulled back, finding support at 0.7035. The kiwi is consolidating the rebound from the 20-day simple moving average that stands at 0.6980. AUD/NZD is back at the monthly low at 1.0455.www.fxstreet.com
