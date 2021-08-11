Cancel
Two Celebrity Missoula Musicians Working On New Album Together

By Mike Smith
Now here's something that should make Missoula's music obsessives very excited: John Wicks, drummer for Fitz and the Tantrums, and Jeff Ament, bassist for Pearl Jam, are collaborating on an upcoming album. Both artists are based in Missoula and are involved in the community in different ways - Wicks is the co-owner of the popular coffee shop Drum Coffee, while Ament is known for his work with the Montana Pool Service, who are working to build skateparks throughout the state.

